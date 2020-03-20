Companies, LLPs to be told to submit ‘Covid-19 readiness’ form

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) plans to soon come up with a simple web-based form for companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) to confirm their readiness to deal with the Covid-19 threat.
The web form — to be named CAR (Company Affirmation of Readiness towards Covid-19) — will have to be filed by the authorised signatory of companies and LLPs on March 23, according to Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, MCA.
Companies/LLPs will be required to report compliance using the CAR.
Since companies and LLPs are major employers, especially in urban areas, their cooperation and participation are essential to fully implement social distancing as a means to contain the spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease, according to the MCA.
All companies are “expected and strongly advised” to put in place an immediate plan to implement a work from home policy as a temporary measure till March 31, after which the position will be reviewed by the appropriate authorities per the evolving situation, the MCA said.
Already, the MCA has relaxed the rules for board meetings and dispensed with the necessity of holding physical meetings on matters relating to approval of financial statements, board report, restructuring etc up to June 30.
It is also now examining other relaxations under the Companies Act, 2013, which may be necessitated on account of Covid-19.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...