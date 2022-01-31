Consumer Price Index for industrial workers shows decrease

January 31

The Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for December, 2021, released by the Labour Bureau here on Monday, decreased by 0.3 points and stood at 125.4 points. The index decreased by 0.24 point compared to November, 2021 and 0.92 point when compared to December, 2020.

The downward pressure came from food and beverages group that contributed 0.39 points to the total change.

“At item level, fresh fish, poultry chicken, sunflower oil, banana, cauliflower, onion, peas, potato, tomato, ESI contribution, petrol etc. are responsible for the fall in index. However, this decrease was largely checked by buffalo milk, grapes, pomegranate, lady finger, fire wood, medicine allopathic, auto rickshaw fare, telephone charges, etc. putting upward pressure on the index,” the Bureau said in a release.

The Bureau added that year-on-year inflation for December stood at 5.56 per cent compared to 4.84 per cent for November and 3.67 per cent during December, 2020. “Similarly, food inflation stood at 5.93 per cent against 3.40 per cent of November and 2.89 per cent during December, 2020,” the release added.