Covid-19 lockdown: Karnataka’s tax collections to dip by 40%

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The 14-day Covid-19 induced lockdown in Karnataka likely to impact 40 percent of the state's tax collections.
The state has a healthy collection of over 1.24 lakh crore comprising mainly GST/commercial taxes - ₹76,473 crore,Excise (liquor) - ₹24,580 crore, Stamps and Registration (property sales) - ₹12,655 crore, Transport (motor vehicle sales) - ₹7,515 crore and others-₹2,979 crore.
“About 40 percent of state’s own tax collections is likely to get impacted especially from GST/commercial taxes which is likely to see a major dip during the lockdown,” B T Manohar, member, Karnataka State GST Advisory Council, told Business Line.
“ I attribute the impact on tax collection to the lockdown relaxation timings ie 6 am to 10 am. Here, I see no major revenues coming to the state exchequer. And only relaxation allowed is for food-related commodities or sale of essential goods.”
Also read: Karnataka Covid lockdown: Inter-State, inter-district vehicle movement only on emergency
Another major collection source, under the GST/commercial taxes is the factory or industrial output. “Here again, I don’t see tax mobilisation at all. Reason being that the industries are to function with 50 percent of its labour force and production gets impacted. Whatever the factory or industry produces has no sale time,” Manohar said.
The saving grace during lockdown for the state government may be through tax collection via Excise (liquor) sales. Manohar said “Since liquor in takeaway mode is allowed, the state gets collection through state excise tax, but sales at restaurants and bars have been impacted. This may see the tax collection affecting the state’s revenue.”
Revenues from Stamps and Registration are likely to get impacted as this has been classified as non-essential. Manohar said that the only plus point is that construction activity has been allowed or spared from lockdown measures. “Revenue collection from the transport (motor vehicle registrations) sector are too affected due to non-essential classification,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...