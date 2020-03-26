Covid-19 lockdown: Renewable energy projects will be given extension

All renewable energy projects under implementation will be given a time extension for completion completion of projects hampered due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The extension will be for the period of lockdown and time required for remobilisation of workforce, an official statement said.

The spread of coronavirus has not only disrupted the supply chain of components used in RE projects but also has impacted the availability of workforce. In this context, the announcement of the extension of time will provide great relief to all the stakeholders in RE sector, the statement added.