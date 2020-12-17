DAC approves procurement worth ₹28,000 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved proposals to procure equipment worth ₹28,000 crore. Out of this, procurement of domestic industry is set to be around ₹27,000 cr.

The DAC met under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This council takes a call on capital acquisition proposals of various weapons/platforms/equipment/systems required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. Thursday’s meeting was the first under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure, 2020 and these are the first set of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) accorded with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorisation of Buy Indian (IDDM).

Acquisition proposals approved include the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.