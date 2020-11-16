Date of Diwali pulls down India’s diesel consumption in first fortnight of November

India’s diesel consumption was 5 per cent lower in the first fortnight of November 2020 compared to the same period of last year. According to officials in the know, diesel consumption from November 1 to 14 stood at 2.770 million tonnes (MT) in 2019 and 2.757 MT in 2020. Petrol consumption in the same period of 2019 was at 0.948 MT and 0.978 MT in 2020.

But on November 15, 2020, the gap widened to 5 per cent over last year because of the date of Diwali this year that may have stunted truck movement, officials from a public sector oil marketing company said. According to officials, diesel consumption from November 1 to 15 was 3.013 MT in 2019 but was 2.860 MT in 2020. Petrol consumption stood at 1.028 MTin 2019 and 1.031 MT in 2020.