Dumping duty imposed on black toner powder imports from China, Malaysia and Taiwan

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘black toner in powder form’ imported from China, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Toners are used in laser printers, photocopiers and digital multifunction devices to form the printed text and images on the paper.

Indian Toners and Developers Ltd and Pure Toners and Developers Pvt Ltd — domestic producers — had filed the application seeking anti-dumping duty on ‘black toner in powder form’ originating in or exported from China, Malaysia and Taiwan.

‘Based on the recommendations of the Designated Authority in the Commerce Ministry, the revenue department has now imposed definitive anti-dumping duty of $1568 a tonne on imports of 'black toner in powder form’ from Malaysia.

In the case of imports from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $1167 ap tonne where the exports are done by Handan Hanguang OA Toner Co Ltd and HG Technologies Co Ltd and $1,458 for all other other producer and exporter from China.

All imports of ‘black toner in powder form' from Taiwan will attract an anti-dumping duty of $159 per tonne, the revenue department has said.

A definitive anti-dumping duty usually lasts for five years unless revoked earlier.