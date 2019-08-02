Delhi to have Hydrogen-enriched CNG by 2019-end: Dharmendra Pradhan

Delhi will soon have access to cleaner gas-based auto-fuel before the end of the year said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the BNEF Summit in New Delhi, Pradhan said, “In Delhi, by the end of this calendar year, we will be infusing hydrogen with existing CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) retailing network.”

Compared with petrol and diesel, CNG emits less air pollutants — carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Pradhan was speaking about H-CNG, a blend of hydrogen and CNG. It is estimated that the ideal mix with CNG will have up to 18 per cent Hydrogen.

“Two things will happen, one, emission level will be lowered and efficiency levels will increase,” he added.

Pradhan also said that there will be more steps to boost bio-diesel blending. “I am confident that we will soon be rolling out initiatives to enable achievement of 5 per cent bio-diesel blended diesel across the country,” he said.

Commenting on instances of state governments reopening agreements, Pradhan said, “We are mindful of the difficulties being faced by investors in some instances where State Government is trying to renegotiate some of the executed contracts.”

“Our government has requested State governments to reconsider their decision, as this will jeopardise future investment in not only the concerned state but also the country as a whole,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman and Managing Director at NTPC Limited, Gurdeep Singh, said that India’s dependence on coal will continue for generating power. He said, “Overall coal is here to stay for another 2-3 decades if not more. It is estimated that the country may need another 40-50 GW of coal based power plants to meet the accruing demand.”

Singh also said that NTPC is considering setting up a solar power project without signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with State Discoms. Currently, NTPC has 11 solar power projects with a combined generation capacity of 870 MW. The total power generation capacity of the NTPC group is 55,126 MW.