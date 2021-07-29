Domestic inflation expected to be lower than 6 per cent in July: CEA Subramanian

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Finance Ministry anticipates the inflation print for July 2021 coming in at less than 6 per cent, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry, said on Thursday.
“In May and June, the inflation print had come above 6 per cent. I anticipate that this month and the next, the inflation will be less than 6 per cent. With reasonable probability, I expect the print for this month (July) to come less than 6 per cent,” Subramanian said at FICCI organised virtual event on capital markets.
He highlighted that post May print of 6 per cent, he had internally during deliberations with regulators mentioned that subsequent months inflation should see moderation in inflation.
“The sequential momentum did go down and core inflation has also decreased. So far the assessment and what has transpired is in sync which gives me confidence that going forward as well inflation would be range bound despite rise in commodities. It should come within the tolerance limit of RBI of 4+/-2 per cent,” Subramanian said.
He also highlighted that for nine months in the post first wave period, the country had inflation above six per cent and primarily because of the supply side frictions that manifested. However, the second wave duration has been lower and restrictions were also lower and heterogenous among States, he added.
At a global level, Subramanian said that he expects global inflation this year to be at higher level than what has been seen for a while.
Subramanian said the Indian economy is expected to grow at fairly robust clip this fiscal in the ballpark of 10.5 per cent, which was the number factored in this year’s budget forecast. For 2022-23, the Chief Economic Advisor sees economy growth at 6.5-7 per cent and accelerate towards 8 per cent in the subsequent years.
“Our assessment has been that impact of second wave has not been that large on the economy as that of first wave. We didn’t go as aggressive to say that economic growth will be 12.5 per cent nor have we done the revision to as low as 9.5 per cent as the IMF has done,” he added.
Earlier, addressing a virtual meeting on the ‘Roadmap for Economic Recovery’ organised by industry body Assocham, Subramanian said that India has seen a sound V shaped recovery since the first wave of the pandemic and that India is the only country among large countries, which have had two consecutive quarters of growth during the pandemic.
He highlighted that government choices on reforms are clearly driven by hope. “If you see the reforms and seminal reforms that have been done over the last year and a half you will see clear signals that the policy reforms the government has taken are clearly driven by hope, even as a lot of commentary seems to be driven by excessive fear,” he said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...