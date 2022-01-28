DPIIT invites universities, R&D bodies to set up tech & innovation support centres

Looking to promote a “vibrant and balanced’’ intellectual property rights (IPR) system in the country, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited educational institutions, R&D facilities and IP facilitation centres to apply to the government for setting up Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) under a programme assisted by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

“TISCs can play a crucial role in improving technology access in a developing country as these can facilitate technology transfer and contribute to technology-based solutions to social and economic issues faced by communities worldwide. The DPIIT is looking forward to a good response from institutions,” an official told BusinessLine.

Interested organisations have been asked to apply with the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), the designated National Focal Point (NFP) for establishing and developing TISCs in collaboration with the WIPO, by February 28, in a public notice issued by the DPIIT.

“Organisations, institutions and associations that would like to promote creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, knowledge sharing, exchange of best practices, capacity building, and generation and commercialisation of IPs, can consider hosting a TISC,” the notice said.

CIPAM has already helped establish 10 TISCs in India. These include ones at the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology, Anna University, Gujarat Council of Science and Technology, National Research Development Corporation, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, Patent Information Centre at Rajasthan State Council for Science & Technology, Karnataka State Council for Science & Technology, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Telangana, Central Tool Room and Training Centre, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute and Gujarat Technological University.

Exploiting innovative potential

The DPIIT has now sent an open invitation to all universities, colleges, other educational institutions, State Science Councils, R&D institutions, Patent Information Centres (PICS) and Intellectual Property Facilitation Centres (IPFCs) with the necessary means and infrastructure to fulfil the above mandates, to apply.

According to WIPO, its TISC programme provides innovators in developing countries with access to locally based, high quality technology information and related services, helping them to exploit their innovative potential and to create, protect, and manage their IPRs.

Funding and activities

The DPIIT, in its notice, clarified that neither the WIPO nor the NFP (CIPAM) is obligated to provide funds to the host institution for setting up and running of the TISC. Institutions are allowed to raise funds from other sources, it said.

Per the notice, host institutions under the TISC network shall be required to undertake activities such as access online patent and non-patent (scientific and technical) resources, access industrial property-related publications, render assistance in searching and retrieving technology information and facilitate access to patent databases and scientific and technology resources.

They will also need to provide training of local users through on-site and distance learning, provide assistance in commercialisation and technology transfer, impart training in searching databases including searches on novelty and infringement and provide basic information on industrial property laws, management and strategy.