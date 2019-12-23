Dues owed by discoms has gone up 50 percent as government subsidy continues to get delayed

Dues owed by distribution companies (discoms) has gone up by more than 50 per cent to Rs 80,000 crore, showing no sign of abating, as government subsidy continues to get delayed.

This increase in dues,which was Rs 54,654 crore (according to PRAAPTI), is due to a combination of factors - from inaccurate billing to continued high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, as a result of leakages and non collection of payments.

In FY18, the actual AT&C losses of six discoms – Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh, discoms of Telangana, North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha, Dakshin Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited of Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand Power Corporation Limited – were higher than that of FY17. This has impacted the financial profiles of discoms, according to industry watchers.

Add to that the widening of ACS-ARR gap, has results in an increase in power purchase costs. ACS refers to Average Cost of Supply per unit of power and ARR means Average Revenue Realized. The gap between this is themeasure of efficiency, wherein higher gap indicates lower efficiency.

"This increase is absorbed by the discom as tariffs cannot be hiked," said Rupesh Sankhe, Vice President, Institutional Equity Research, Elara Capital.

Some of the discoms have bit the bullet and hiked tariffs.In this fiscal, 14 out of 29 discoms raised tariffs, according to India Ratings.

“Inadequate or even nil tariff hikes by many discoms have led to revenue under-recoveries, resulting in a huge pile up of regulatory assets. Moreover, there is limited upside available for discoms for revenue growth as subsidising consumers (commercial and industrial categories) are already burdened with exorbitantly high tariffs,” according to Ashwin B, Senior Analyst, India Ratings.

“Clearly, the under-achievement by several discoms in AT&C losses and ACS-ARR gap from targeted level is a cause of concern and requires urgent reconsideration of strategy,” he added.

The government's UDAY scheme, intended to bring relief to discoms has yet to make any significant impact. Only four discoms – Dakshin Gujarat, Madhya Gujarat and Uttar Gujarat and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited have outperformed their UDAY’s AT&C loss target in FY18.

However, on the ground, some of discoms have seen some improvement in narrowing the ACS-ARR gap.

In FY18, the discoms of Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited and Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited were able to earn more than they spent per unit sold.

While 20 discoms were able to reduce the gap from FY17 levels, the gap for nine discoms of states like Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited of Uttar Pradesh, Hubli Electricity Supply Company of Karnataka and North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha has further widened from FY17 levels.

The financial health of discoms can be guaged from the fact that Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited’s (TANGEDCO) was downgraded by India Ratings on account of higher leverage due to liquidity stress in the absence of tariff revision, coupled with inadequate cash position. Against the AT&C loss target of 13.5 per cent under UDAY scheme, TANGEDCO has achieved only 14.23 per cent, thereby widening its losses.