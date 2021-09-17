Economy

Eastern Coalfields installs 250-kW rooftop solar power

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on September 17, 2021

The project cost is estimated to be close to ₹65 lakh, excluding SECI’s incentive

Eastern Coalfields Ltd has commissioned a 250-kW roof top solar power project for captive consumption. This would ramp up the total installed solar roof top capacity to 692 kW for the West Bengal-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

Implemented through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the newly installed 250 kW plant set up at ECL’s headquarters in Sanctoria would have an average generation of 3.65 lakh units per annum.

This would be sufficient to meet 12 per cent of the entire average annual power consumption of ECL’s headquarters which is 30 lakh units.

The project cost is estimated to be close to ₹65 lakh, excluding SECI’s incentive, said a press statement issued by CIL.

“Combined with the company’s already existing 442 kW solar power projects the total CO2 reduction will be to the tune of 830 tonnes per year,” a senior official of CIL said in the statement.

