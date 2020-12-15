Economic recovery will be faster than predicted: FSDC

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, on Tuesday discussed further measures that may be needed to ensure consistent support to the financial sector for achieving faster real economic growth and overall macroeconomic targets, while continuing to maintain financial stability.
The Council also discussed through video conference the budget proposals submitted by the RBI and other regulators.
The meeting reviewed the major macroeconomic developments and financial stability issues (global and domestic) and noted that the policy measures taken by the Centre and the financial sector regulatory authorities have ensured faster economic recovery as reflected in the reduced contraction of GDP in Q2 of 2020-21.
The economy has gained momentum and the path to recovery will be faster than what was predicted earlier, the FSDC meeting noted. It was also decided that there is a need to keep a vigil by the government and all regulators on the financial conditions that could expose financial vulnerabilities in the medium- and long-term. The Council discussed the challenges involved in smooth transition of London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) based contracts and noted that a multi-pronged strategy involving relevant stakeholder institutions and departments is required in this regard, an official release said.
Among those who attended the meeting are: Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs; Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary (In charge), Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; and Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
I am 34-year-old, single, male, earning ₹30,000 per month. I don’t have term insurance . I searched some term ...
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...