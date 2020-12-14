‘Electricity must be treated as commodity, not a right’

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Is electricity a right or a commodity? This is a question which all stakeholders need to address.
“Electric utilities in many developing countries often don’t get fully paid by consumers for the power they supply which has led to widespread outages and rationing of power. This poor electricity access may be a consequence of society treating electricity as a right rather than a commodity to be bought and sold,” according to a research on ‘The Consequences of Treating Electricity as a Right’ at the University of Chicago and partner institutes.
“It is critical to provide lifeline electricity to the poorest, but doing so in a way that causes electricity markets to fail, will harm everyone,” said the study’s co-author Michael Greenstone, the Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics and director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC). He added, “Our view is that no solution will work in the end, unless the social norm that electricity is a right is replaced with the norm that it is a regular product that people pay for, just like food, cell phones, etc.”
Greenstone and his co-authors Robin Burgess (London School of Economics and Political Science), Nicholas Ryan (Yale University), and Anant Sudarshan (UChicago) offer three changes to the current system – subsidy reform, changing social norms and improved technology in a recently published research report.
On subsidy reform, the report suggests that “Consumers of all incomes often enjoy electricity subsidies which are frequently regressive and poorly targeted. Removing these subsidies and supporting the poor through direct transfers will allow them to pay for power without distorting the electricity market.”
As regards changing social norms, it proposes that “introducing consumer incentives and changes to the bill collection process could reduce electricity theft and non-payment of bills.”
On improved technology, it concludes that “technology-based reforms such as using smart meters would explicitly link payments and supply at the individual level.”
This research suggests that the root of the problem may lie in the fact that society too often views electricity as a right that does not need to be paid for, setting off a vicious cycle: Consumers regularly don’t pay their full bills which the governments often condones. Power utilities then lose money every time they supply more electricity. Eventually, these companies become bankrupt and choose to cut-off supply because they can no longer afford to pay generators without recovering costs from consumers. And finally, because customers then receive poor energy supplies, they are even less likely to pay their full bills.
The study draws upon micro-data from poor, rural or small-town communities in Bihar where the link between payment and supply had been severed. In 2017, customers received on average about 17 hours of electricity a day. Some areas paid their full share, while many more paid a share of less than 20 per cent and the average paid only 38 per cent. Most strikingly, the areas that paid more didn’t necessarily get more power electricity. In combining this data with observations from several field experiments in countries such as Brazil, Pakistan and South Korea, the researchers found this was indicative of a broader trend. Among other ideas to encourage bill payment, the team worked with the State-owned electricity distribution company in Bihar on an innovative pilot programme that linked the amount of electricity supplied to consumers to payment rates in their neighbourhood. The areas that paid their bills more often were thus rewarded with fewer outages.
“At the heart of our recommendations is the goal of achieving universal access to electricity that runs reliably 24-hours a day, every day of the year, and the economic growth that it facilitates,” said Sudarshan, South Asia Director of EPIC.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...