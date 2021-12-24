Engineering goods export to China doubles

Engineering goods exports to China more than doubled in November 2021 to $434.6 million as compared to $205.3 million in the same month last year.

The US, however, remained top destination for Indian engineering exporters with exports worth $1,196 million during this period, registering a growth of 36.6 per cent over $875 million in November 2020.

Decline after 4 months

After four consecutive months of clocking figures close to the $9 billion mark, engineering exports in November came down to around $7.7 billion.

The UAE was the third biggest market for Indian engineering goods with total shipment value at $404.4 million in the previous month, data released by the EEPC said.

India’s engineering exports continued to grow in November 2021 but there was a decline in shipment value.

The EEPC India analysis of the monthly data showed engineering exports in November 2021 slowed down to $7.7 billion from $9.03 billion in October 2021. However, the growth was still substantial at 37.12 per cent over the exports of November 2020 at $5.62 billion.

Engineering exports in November 2021 grew by 25.74 per cent as compared to pre-Covid year of 2019.

“The slowdown seems to be indicating the distress exporters are facing given volatility in world demand and the uncertainty regarding the pandemic which has been triggered by the new variant Omicron. Experts around the globe have already predicted that while the global trade growth is remarkable it is not even across the countries,” EEPC India Chairman Mr Mahesh Desai said in a statement.

Recent reports by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the UNCTAD have flagged factors of uncertainty such as China’s ‘below expectation’ growth, large and unpredictable swings in major markets that may mar the growth momentum of global trade in the coming days.

‘Need complete support from govt’

“In this situation the exporters need complete support within the country such that they may remain competitive even during the upcoming uncertainties. We therefore urge the government to look into the issues of growing inflation, rising raw material prices such as steel and logistics issues such as scarcity of containers, with growing urgency,” Desai added.

Meanwhile, the share of engineering in total merchandise export was 26.89 per cent in November 2021 as against 26.37 per cent in October 2021, 26.65 per cent in September 2021 and 27.68 per cent in August 2021. On a cumulative basis, the share was 27.31 per cent during April-November 2021-22.

As regards to various segments of the sector, 28 out of 33 engineering panels witnessed positive year-on-year growth in exports during November 2021 while on a cumulative basis for April-November 2021-22, 31 out of 33 panels experienced a growth.

Exports rose to 21 out of 25 top export destinations and all regions. Italy, China and Belgium were the top three importers of Indian iron and steel during April-November 2021 whereas the US, Germany and UK were the top three importers of India’s ‘Products of Iron & Steel’ during the same period as compared to April-November 2020.

The US was the largest importer of Indian ‘Industrial machinery’ during April-November 2021 in India’s global import of the product group. Thailand and China were the biggest importers after the US in this segment.

South Africa, Mexico and Nepal were top three importers of India’s automobiles during April-November 2021.

China, South Korea and the US were the top three importers of India’s non-ferrous metals and products’ during April-November 2021 whereas US, Germany and Poland were the three top importers of Indian Electrical Machinery and Components during the same period.