The number of sanctioned posts and persons in position in the Central government, including Union Territories, has come down, according to the latest ‘Annual Report on Pay & Allowances’ prepared by the Department of Expenditure of the Finance Ministry.

According to the report, over 9.64 lakh posts are vacant. The total sanctioned strength of Central government civilian regular employees (excluding Union Territories) is at 39.77 lakh as on March 1, 2022, as against 40.35 lakh as on March 1, 2021, because of lowering posts in Group C.

At the same time, the number of persons in position came down to 30.13 lakh from 30.56 lakh. The number of sanctioned posts is the lowest in three years and that for persons in position is the lowest after 2010. Considering both the parameters — sanctioned strength and persons in position — are down, the number of vacant persons is also lower.

The entire situation is likely to improve when the next data with the date line of March 1, 2023, is reported as the government is pushing hard to provide 10 lakh jobs as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last October.

Department-wise strenght

Almost 92 per cent of the total manpower is covered by five major Ministries/Departments — Railways, Defence (Civil), Home Affairs, Posts, and Revenue.

Railways alone provide almost 4 out of 10 Central government civilian jobs. According to the report, the number of its sanctioned post as on March 1, 2022, was over 15.07 lakh. However, the number in position was around 11.98 lakh, which means over 3 lakh posts are vacant.

Defence (Civilian) has over 5.77 lakh sanctioned posts of which 3.45 lakh are occupied with 2.32 lakh vacancies. Home Ministry has sanctioned strength of over 10.90 lakh, out of which 9.69 lakh are filled with over 1.20 lakh vacancies.

Another big employer is the Department of Post where sanctioned post and number of positions is 2.64 lakh and 1.64 lakh, respectively, with over 1 lakh vacancies. The last one in the top five is the Department of Revenue with sanctioned strength of 1.78 lakh, out of which over 1.04 lakh are filled with 74,000 vacancies.

Also read: Covid has led to major rise in child labour

Though the report has not specifically mentioned about vacancy, it is believed that posts are not being filed in proportion to people getting retired and many jobs are being outsourced to external agencies.

Central Government (As on March 1 / in lakhs)

Vacant Posts % of Sanctioned 2018 6.84 17.98 2019 9.10 22.76 2020 8.72 21.78 2021 9.79 24.27 2022 9.64 24.25

Source: Annual Report on Pay & Allowances, Department of Expenditure.

Betting on ‘Rozgar Mela’ events

Earlier this year (February & March), when questions were asked about vacancies in Central government in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in a written reply that recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process.

“Vacancies in various Central government Ministries/ Departments and their Attached and Subordinate offices are caused due to retirement, resignation, death, promotion, etc. of the employee,” he said.

Further, he said that ‘Rozgar Mela’ events are being held across the country and the new appointees are inducted into various Central Ministries/Departments/Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Banks, etc.

“Rozgar Mela is expected to continue to act as a catalyst in further employment and self-employment generation, and provide gainful service opportunities to the 10 lakh youth over a period of one year or so,” he said.