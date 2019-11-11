Economy

FB Live | India's stand on RCEP

| Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Richa Mishra and Amiti Sen discuss whether it was an intelligent move by India to move out of RCEP deal or was bad diplomacy? Is it correct to say that the last minute exit by the Indian government shows lack of coordination between its key ministries and the PMO? Has it dented India's image in the international platform?"

 

