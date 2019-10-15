Festive season likely to revive cement demand, prices

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Cement demand is expected to increase with the start of festival season, and prices have been increased across regions for the first time after the monsoon.
Prices in the north and eastern regions have gone up by ₹5 a bag, and in the West, it increased by about ₹10 a bag while prices in Central region remained stable. However, prices in the southern region fell by ₹25-30 a bag as it could not sustain the previous month's hike of a similar amount.
Cement sales growth in the first half of this fiscal was up by a meagre one per cent compared to last year due to prolonged monsoon and slowdown in government projects.
Pricing and demand are expected to improve after Diwali, said a dealer.
Sales growth in this fiscal is expected to be around three per cent, he said.
Trade prices in the north averaged about ₹335 a bag due to weak demand
Despite the festival season, dealers expect price decrease by ₹10 a bag to about ₹330 in Central region due to persisting weak demand.
Prices in the Western and eastern regions may go up by ₹5-20 a bag to about ₹325 on the eve of pre-Diwali demand pick up.
Trade prices in the south remain weak and average at about ₹325-335 a bag due to slowdown in government projects, floods and non-availability of sand.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...