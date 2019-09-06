Finance Ministry reviews capital expenditure plan of CPSEs, other ministries

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
The Finance Ministry is holding a meeting with country’s top Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and financial advisors of various ministries. This is aimed at resolving issues related to the capital expenditure plan, status/progress of current year projects and schemes as well as payment position to vendors.
The meeting is chaired by the Economic Affairs Secretary, Atanu Chakraborty, while expenditure secretary G C Murmu is the Co-Chair. It will also impress upon various stakeholders the need to expedite capital expenditure. The Central Government has a capital expenditure plan of Rs 3.3 lakh crore during the current financial year. These include expenditure incurred by the Ministry of Railways and Road Transport. Besides, various CPSEs have earmarked funds for expansion and capacity enhancement.
The attendees include Chairman-and-Managing Director of Power Grid, Director (Projects) of NTPC, Member (Finance) of NHAI, Director (Finance) of ONGC & SAIL, Chief Executive Officer of GeM and Member (Finance) of Indian Railway.
Financial Advisors attached with ministries of Railways, Health & Family welfare, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Power, Civil Aviation, Housing & Urban Affairs, Water resources, Rural Development and Human Resource Development are also attending the meeting.
The meeting will also review the progress made by various CPSEs with regards to their capital expenditure envisaged for the current fiscal. Since the investment from the private sector is not forthcoming, the Government and CPSEs are the biggest spenders that play a major role in boosting liquidity and demand.
A series of such meetings is taking place at a time when India’s economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June. This was because consumer demand and private investment had slowed down amid the deteriorating global environment.
