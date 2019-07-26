Flat owners to pay 18% GST on the entire maintenance charge

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
If you pay more than ₹7,500 per month as maintenance charges for your apartment, you should pay more tax now than before.
Tamil Nadu Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) had recently issued a notification on the lack of clarity about the amount on which GST (Goods and Service Tax) applicable on maintenance charges– the whole amount collected or just the amount exceeding ₹7,500.
It has been held that if the amount collected by a registered housing society or a resident welfare association (RWA) exceeds ₹7,500 per month per flat, then GST of 18 per cent is applicable on the entire amount and not on the difference amount.
However, GST is exempted if the annual aggregate turnover of the resident welfare association is not more than ₹20 lakh. In other words, GST is invoked only on the satisfaction of both the conditions - member’s contribution exceeds ₹7,500 per month and the annual aggregate turnover of the RWA crosses ₹20 lakh per annum.
It was further clarified that a person who owns two or more residential apartments in a housing society or a residential complex will be construed as a member of the RWA for each residential apartment separately. That is, the ceiling of ₹7500 per month per member will be applied separately for each residential apartment.
For example, if a person owns two residential apartments in a residential complex and pays ₹12,000 per month towards maintenance charges to the RWA (₹6000 per month in respect of each residential apartment), the exemption from GST is available to each apartment.
RWAs are entitled to take Input Tax Credit of GST paid by them on input goods and services such as generators, water pumps, lawn furniture, taps, pipes, other sanitary/hardware fittings and repair and maintenance services.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...