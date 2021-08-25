Economy

FM asks banks to work with state govts to push ‘one district, one product’ agenda

PTI Mumbai | Updated on August 25, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   -  Bloomberg

She also urged banks to interact with export promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and industry to understand and address the requirement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she has requested banks to work with all state governments to push the ‘one district, one product’ agenda.

Banks have also been requested to interact with export promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and industry to understand and address the requirement of exporters on time, Sitharaman said while addressing media here on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the financial capital, said there should be some simple approach between public sector banks so that exporters are not made to run between one bank to another, scouting for a better offer.

During the day, she met heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to review their financial performance.

