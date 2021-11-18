Food prices: 14-point increase in CPI for agri, rural workers

The all-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI AL & RL) saw a 14-point increase in October and stood at 1,081 and 1,090 points, said the Labour Ministry in a statement here on Thursday.

The increase is due to the rise in the prices of vegetables and fruits, wheat, pulses, onion, meat-goat, fish-fresh, mustard-oil, sugar, chillies etc.

Principal Labour & Employment Advisor & Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) DPS Negi said point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 2.76 per cent and 3.12 per cent in October, 2021 compared to 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent in September, 2021 and 6.59 per cent and 6.45 per cent during October, 2020.

Food inflation

“Similarly, food inflation stood at 0.39 per cent and 0.59 per cent in October, 2021 compared to 0.50 per cent and 0.70 per cent respectively in September, 2021 and 7.96 per cent and 7.92 per cent in October, 2020,” he said.

In the case of agricultural workers, the CPI recorded an increase of five to 22 points in 19 States and a decrease of five points in Manipur. “Karnataka with 1,254 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 870 points stood at the bottom,” the statement added.

In the case of rural workers, the CPI recorded an increase of four to 22 points in 19 States and a decrease of five points in Manipur. Karnataka with 1252 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 900 points stood at the bottom, the release added.