Food prices: 14-point increase in CPI for agri, rural workers

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The all-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI AL & RL) saw a 14-point increase in October and stood at 1,081 and 1,090 points, said the Labour Ministry in a statement here on Thursday.
The increase is due to the rise in the prices of vegetables and fruits, wheat, pulses, onion, meat-goat, fish-fresh, mustard-oil, sugar, chillies etc.
Principal Labour & Employment Advisor & Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) DPS Negi said point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 2.76 per cent and 3.12 per cent in October, 2021 compared to 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent in September, 2021 and 6.59 per cent and 6.45 per cent during October, 2020.
“Similarly, food inflation stood at 0.39 per cent and 0.59 per cent in October, 2021 compared to 0.50 per cent and 0.70 per cent respectively in September, 2021 and 7.96 per cent and 7.92 per cent in October, 2020,” he said.
In the case of agricultural workers, the CPI recorded an increase of five to 22 points in 19 States and a decrease of five points in Manipur. “Karnataka with 1,254 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 870 points stood at the bottom,” the statement added.
In the case of rural workers, the CPI recorded an increase of four to 22 points in 19 States and a decrease of five points in Manipur. Karnataka with 1252 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 900 points stood at the bottom, the release added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...