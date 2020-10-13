For MNCs planning investments in 2-3 years, India is among top destinations: CII-EY survey

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
India has emerged as one of the top investment choices for multinational companies planning to invest in the next 2-3 years, according to a FDI survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with EY.
The CII-EY FDI survey titled, “How can India step up its game?” showed that more than 80 per cent of the respondents and 71 per cent of the non-Indian headquartered respondents plan to make investments globally in the next 2-3 years. About 30 per cent of companies are planning to invest more than $500 million.
About 50 per cent of respondents see India amongst the top three economies or leading manufacturing destinations of the world by 2025. For more than two-thirds of the MNC respondents, India is the number one choice for investments. As many as 25 per cent of the respondents, who represent non-Indian headquartered MNCs, view India as the first choice for future investment, the Survey showed.
The respondents have pinned down market potential, skilled workforce, and political stability as the top three reasons to make India their favoured destination. Other key factors are of India as an investment destination include cheap labour, policy reforms, and availability of raw materials, the survey added.
According to the survey, recent reforms in the country such as corporate tax cuts, Ease of Doing Business measures, simplification of labour laws, FDI reforms, and focus on human capital have emerged as the top drivers for fresh investments.
“The CII-EY survey results strongly indicate that India will be the next global investment hotspot with a high proportion of MNCs placing it at the top of their investment agenda. The recent major structural reforms, proactive government processes and the quick pickup in economic activity following Unlock measures are contributing to global investor interest,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.
Infrastructure development, faster clearances, and proper implementation of the improved labour laws and labour availability are the top three issues that the companies want the government to focus on, followed by R&D and innovation, and tax reforms.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...