Four out of twenty coal mines awarded after bid

Four out of twenty coal mines in the eighth round of auctions were awarded till late Wednesday evening.

According to a statement by MSTC Limited, the Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh was awarded to Prakash Industries Limited at a winning bid price of ₹1,100 per tonne.

The other blocks awarded till now are Brahmapuri and Bikram in Madhya Pradesh and the Gare Palma IV-1 block in Chhattisgarh.Brahmapuri and Bikram bagged by Birla Corporation Ltd were at ₹156 and ₹154 a tonne respectively. The Gare Palma IV-1 block has been bagged by Jindal Steel And Power Limited at ₹230 a tonne.