Four out of twenty coal mines awarded after bid

Updated on November 06, 2019

Four out of twenty coal mines in the eighth round of auctions were awarded till late Wednesday evening.

According to a statement by MSTC Limited, the Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh was awarded to Prakash Industries Limited at a winning bid price of ₹1,100 per tonne.

The other blocks awarded till now are Brahmapuri and Bikram in Madhya Pradesh and the Gare Palma IV-1 block in Chhattisgarh.Brahmapuri and Bikram bagged by Birla Corporation Ltd were at ₹156 and ₹154 a tonne respectively. The Gare Palma IV-1 block has been bagged by Jindal Steel And Power Limited at ₹230 a tonne.

