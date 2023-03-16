The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) is considering releasing a standard operating procedure (SOP) or guidelines on usage of health supplements and nutraceuticals. This comes as more and more consumers turn to health supplements amid rising awareness on fitness. The products are usually recommended by coaches or personal trainers at gyms and fitness centres.

The regulator had recently directed food safety commissioners in States and Union Territories to undertake a special enforcement drive to check on the quality and safety of the nutraceuticals and health supplements sold around the country. They were asked to take strict action against violators. In its order, FSSAI said that it has come to its notice that ”various nutraceuticals and health supplements being sold in the markets are not compliant“ with its standards or were being marketed with false and exaggerated claims.

Sources said such products are often imported and found non-compliant with FSSAI standards in some instances.

“We want to ensure the quality of health supplements and nutraceuticals being used by consumers. There are a lot of new products coming up in this segment. Also the quantities in which health supplement products, such as whey protein, are being consumed is of concern. So we need to create awareness among consumers about these products as well as give information to coaches and trainers on the quantity that needs to be recommended. So we will prepare an SOP on the same, “ a senior official told BusinessLine.

Organisations such as the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition have established the estimated average nutritional requirements of Indians across age groups in the form of recommended dietary allowances (RDA) values. Sources said efforts will be made to create awareness among coaches and trainers on the RDA values of various nutrients.

Meanwhile, state food safety commissioners have been asked to submit an ‘action taken’ report by March 31 on the enforcement drives in their jurisdictions.

The food authority recently directed States to step up the overall surveillance of commonly consumed food products, especially during festival and marriage seasons. At the recent meeting of FSSAI’s Central Advisory Committee in Goa, the authority directed States and UTs to increase regular surveillance and random sampling of food products to determine their compliance with standards. States and UTs have also been directed to ensure testing of 10 samples of milk per day using the Food Safety on Wheel (FSW) vans available with them, officials said. A total of 168 FSW vans are available across the country for on-the-spot food testing.