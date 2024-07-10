The Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) approved amendments made to the Power Purchase Agreement of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) that supplies 250 MW of power from its power plant in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The key amendments to the PPA are increased O&M cost, higher return on equity, adjusted station heat rate reducing energy losses and enhanced auxiliary power consumption contributing to efficiency improvement at the Akrimota Thermal Power Station, the company said in a release.

The revised PPA is expected to provide the necessary boost to the project, the release added.

