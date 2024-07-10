The Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) approved amendments made to the Power Purchase Agreement of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) that supplies 250 MW of power from its power plant in Kutch district of Gujarat.
The key amendments to the PPA are increased O&M cost, higher return on equity, adjusted station heat rate reducing energy losses and enhanced auxiliary power consumption contributing to efficiency improvement at the Akrimota Thermal Power Station, the company said in a release.
The revised PPA is expected to provide the necessary boost to the project, the release added.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.