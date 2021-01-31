GJEPC asks government for jewellery repair policy in next FTP

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has asked the government to formulate a 'friendly' jewellery repair policy in the next foreign trade policy, stressing that India can emerge as a global restoration hub of old and damaged jewellery items.
The Commerce Ministry is holding stakeholder consultations for the formulation the next foreign trade policy (FTP) for five years (2020-25). It is expected to be rolled out in April.
GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said that they have suggested the Commerce Ministry that a jewellery repair policy is required as India has all the infrastructure to become a hub of the world in repair and restoration of old and damaged jewellery.
"We need this policy in the next foreign trade policy (2020-25). India has skilled man power for repair of jewellery. A friendly policy would help us in excelling in the sector," Shah said.
The Council has recommended that jewellery sent for repair by foreign firms should not attract customs duty.
The import of jewellery for repair can be suitably regulated to ensure its re-export in a period of 3 to 6 months maximum, the council has suggested.
A new paragraph can be added on import of jewellery for repair purpose as job work in the forthcoming Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), he said.
World wide, precious metal jewellery is sold in almost every country. With usage and over a period of time, some jewellery gets damaged and needs to be repaired or altered or even exchanged for new/fresh jewellery.
In developed countries like the United States (US), and Europe, there is a lack of facilities to repair old /damaged jewellery and also the cost of repair is exorbitantly high, Shah said.
India has the capacity to offer extensive repair and restoration services of jewellery and there exist huge opportunities in the repair business for Indian players, the artisans in India are well suited to handle any jewellery for repair.
"The artisans can customise existing jewellery, set or re-set a customer's stone into a new factory mounting, India can be the hub for repairing and restoring the old jewellery," he added.
This would provide immense employment opportunities for the Indian craftsmen and would bring in much-needed foreign exchange.
Gems and jewellery exports of the country have dipped by about 40 per cent to around $17 billion during April-December 2020.
The FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...