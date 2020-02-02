Government budgetary allocation for Defence up 9.37 per cent in 2020-21

Total budget allocated to the Ministry of Defence accounts for 15.49 per cent of the total central government budgetary expenditure in 2020-21.

“There is an increase of Rs 40,367.21 crore in the total Defence allocations (Rs 4,71,378 crore) including Defence Pension over the financial year 2019-20,” according to an official statement.

It added that for Defence Pension an amount of Rs 1,33,825 crore has been provided in Budget estimates 2020-21.

“The allocation of Rs 4,71,378 crore represents a growth of 9.37 per cent over Budget estimates (Rs 4,31,010.79 crore) for the financial year 2019-20,” the official statement added. Excluding defence pension, Rs 3,37,553 crore has been allocated for Defence.

“Out of Rs 3,37,553 crore allocated for the financial year 2020-21, Rs 2,18,998 crore is for the revenue (net) expenditure and Rs 1,18,555 crore is for capital expenditure for the Defence services and the organisations/departments under Ministry of Defence. The amount of Rs 1,18,555 crore allocated for capital expenditure includes modernisation related expenditure,” the statement from the Ministry added.