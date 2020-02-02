Economy

Government budgetary allocation for Defence up 9.37 per cent in 2020-21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 02, 2020 Published on February 02, 2020

Total budget allocated to the Ministry of Defence accounts for 15.49 per cent of the total central government budgetary expenditure in 2020-21.

“There is an increase of Rs 40,367.21 crore in the total Defence allocations (Rs 4,71,378 crore) including Defence Pension over the financial year 2019-20,” according to an official statement.

It added that for Defence Pension an amount of Rs 1,33,825 crore has been provided in Budget estimates 2020-21.

“The allocation of Rs 4,71,378 crore represents a growth of 9.37 per cent over Budget estimates (Rs 4,31,010.79 crore) for the financial year 2019-20,” the official statement added. Excluding defence pension, Rs 3,37,553 crore has been allocated for Defence.

“Out of Rs 3,37,553 crore allocated for the financial year 2020-21, Rs 2,18,998 crore is for the revenue (net) expenditure and Rs 1,18,555 crore is for capital expenditure for the Defence services and the organisations/departments under Ministry of Defence. The amount of Rs 1,18,555 crore allocated for capital expenditure includes modernisation related expenditure,” the statement from the Ministry added.

