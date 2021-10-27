Government reconstitutes PMEAC

The government, on Wednesday, reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PMEAC) for a period of two years while retaining noted economist Bibek Debroy as the Chairman.

The term of the council had come to end last month. Rakesh Mohan, Poonam Gupta and TT Ram Mohan have been appointed as part-time members of the reconstituted body, while V Anantha Nageswaran has been dropped.

The other part-time members of the council include Sajid Chenoy, Neelkanth Mishra and Nilesh Shah.

As per the notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, the Council has been tasked to analyse any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the PM and advising him thereon, besides addressing issues of macroeconomic importance and presenting views to the PM. “This could be either suo-motu or on reference from the PM or anyone else,” it said, adding that the Council may attend to any other task as may be desired by the PM from time to time.

The EAC-PM is an independent body to advise the government on various socio-economic matters.