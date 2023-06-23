In a significant reform measure, the Power Ministry on Friday said that it has amended the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 introducing two significant changes—introduction of Time of Day (ToD) Tariff, and rationalisation of smart metering provisions.

“Rather than being charged for electricity at the same rate at all times of the day, the price you pay for electricity will vary according to the time of day,” the Ministry said.

Power Minister R K Singh said the ToD is a win-win for consumers as well as the power system.

The TOD tariffs, consisting of separate tariffs for peak hours, solar hours, and normal hours, send price signals to consumers to manage their load according to the Tariff. With awareness and effective utilisation of this mechanism, consumers can reduce their electricity bills, he added.

Also read: India becomes net exporter of power; exports 2,410 MU in FY23

The Minister pointed out that since solar power is cheaper, the tariff during solar hours will be less, so the consumer benefits. During non-solar hours, thermal and hydropower as well as gas-based capacity is used. Their costs are higher than that of solar power—this will be reflected in Time of Day Tariff.

Now consumers can plan their consumption to reduce their power costs by planning more activities during solar hours when power costs are less, he noted.

“The ToD tariff will improve the management of renewable generation fluctuations, incentivise demand increase during the periods of high RE generation hours and thereby increase grid integration of larger quantities of renewable power,” Singh added.

ToD

Under the ToD Tariff system, the tariffs during solar hours (duration of eight hours in a day as specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission) of the day shall be 10-20 per cent less than the normal tariff, while the tariff during peak hours will be 10-20 per cent higher.

The ToD tariff would be applicable for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) consumers having maximum demand of 10 KW and above, from April 1, 2024, and for all other consumers except agricultural consumers, latest from April 1, 2025. The tariffs shall be made effective immediately after installation of smart meters.

Smart metering

The Ministry also simplified the rules for smart metering. To avoid inconvenience and harassment of the consumers, the existing penalties for increase in consumer demand beyond the maximum sanctioned load or demand have been reduced.

“As per the amendment in metering provision, post-installation of a smart meter, no penal charges will be imposed on a consumer based on maximum demand recorded by the smart meter for the period before installation date,” it added.

Also read: Solar panels on existing wind farms may help achieve better utilisation levels: IWPA

Load revision procedure has also been rationalised in a way that maximum demand shall be revised upwards only if sanctioned load has been exceeded at least three times in a financial year.

Moreover, smart meters shall be read remotely at least once a day and the data shall be shared with consumers in order to enable them to make informed decisions about consumption of electricity.