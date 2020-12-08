‘Govt will resolve all issues for global investors’

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Union Minister of Road Transport and MSME Nitin Gadkari has asked global investors of Indian origin to invest in India, which he said, is the most ‘appropriate destination’ for investments.
Asking them to come to Delhi to have their problems resolved in the process of investing, he said the ecosystem for the development of SMEs was favourable in the country with good infrastructure. “Whatever problems you might have, we will see it to it that they are resolved,” he said.
“Economy has been impacted by the Covid pandemic. With the support of all stakeholders, we will win the war against the Covid-19 and also win the economic war,” he said.
Addressing the virtual inaugural of the The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit on Tuesday, he said the Government was putting in place an e-market place for micro, small and medium enterprises.
“The road sector in the country is charged. We are planning 22 greenfield national highways. Water and power are available,” he said, pointing out that the situation was very favourable for investments in the country.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has asked the corporate sector to promote entrepreneurship in the country. “There is a huge potential for women entrepreneurship,” he said.
Asking all the universities to set up incubation centres, he said such centres would promote entrepreneurship. “Fostering student entrepreneurship is critical,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message to the summit, said overcoming the challenges in the post-Covid world and keeping up with the emerging trends and opportunities was crucial for businesses and enterprises to stay relevant.
“In such a scenario, India finds itself in an advantageous position with its huge pool of skilled workforce and demographic potential,” he said.
