Economy

GST collection at ₹1.05 lakh crore, second successive month of positive movement

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2020 Published on November 01, 2020

The growth in GST revenue shows a trajectory of recovery of the economy, the Finance Ministry said.

The collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) showed a positive growth for second successive month during current fiscal as the Finance Ministry reported a monthly GST revenue at little over ₹1.05 lakh crore in October.

The collection is 10 per cent higher than last October and also in comparison to September this fiscal. The collection was 4 per cent higher on yearly basis in the month of September. Even among States and Union Territories, barring Delhi, Sikkim and some UTs, all others have shown no change or positive change with growth ranging between 3 to 138 per cent.

In an interview to BusinessLine, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the data related to GST collection, e-way bill and e-invoice clears show not just recovery but also moving into sustained positive zone. “This trend is likely to continue, because what we see in e-invoice and e-way bill now, will actually get reflected in next month collection,” he said.

The e-way bill, an electronic document which show GST paid on goods being moved from one place to another, has registered over 16 per cent growth in the month of October, while e-invoice, an electronic document which shows buying and selling along with tax payment, has recorded impressive number of generations in the first month itself.

Growth in GST revenue

Meanwhile, in a statement the Finance Ministry said that during the month, the revenue from import of goods was 9 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 11 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The growth in GST revenue as compared to that in months of July, August and September, 2020 of -14 per cent, -8 per cent and 5 per cent respectively clearly shows the trajectory of recovery of the economy and, correspondingly, of the revenues, it said.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is ₹1,05,155 crore of which CGST (Central Goods & Services Tax) is ₹19,193 crore, SGST (State Goods & Services Tax) is ₹25,411 crore, IGST (Integrated Goods & Services Tax) is ₹52,540 crore (including ₹23,375 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹8,011crore (including ₹932 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October up to October 31 is 80 lakh.

The government has settled ₹25,091 crore to CGST and ₹19,427 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October, 2020 is ₹44,285 crore for CGST and ₹44,839 crore for the SGST.

Commenting on the data, Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY said this uptick in collections on month-on-month basis and over same month last year is quite a welcome one for the Government and the economy in particular. “Some potential reasons for this surge could be the splurged demand on account of the festivities and input tax credit/ other similar reconciliations which were due for businesses in September," he said.

Monthly Collection (In ₹ crore)

Month

2019-20

2020-21

Change

(in %)

April

113865

32172

(-) 71.74

May

100289

62151

(-) 38.02

June

99939

90917

(-) 9.02

July

102083

87422

(-) 14.36

August

98202

86449

(-) 11.96

September

91916

95480

3.87

October

95379

105155

10.24

taxation and taxes
GST
