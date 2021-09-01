GST collection in August crosses ₹ 1.12 lakh cr

Collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the month of August 2021 crossed ₹ 1.12 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry reported on Wednesday. This is less than ₹ 1.16 lakh crore collected in July this year but higher than the collection of ₹ 86,449 crore in August 2020.

The revenues for the month of August 2021 are 30 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from domestic transaction (including import of services) is 27 per cent higher than the same month last year. Even as compared to the August 2019-20 revenues of ₹ 98,202 crore, this is a growth of 14 per cent, the Ministry said.

Economy on recovery mode

GST collection, after staying above the ₹1 lakh crore mark for nine months in a row, dropped below ₹1 lakh crore in June this year due to the second wave of Covid-19. “With the easing out of Covid restrictions, GST collection for July and August 2021 have again crossed ₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace,” the Ministry said. Further it added that coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. The Ministry expects robust GST revenues to continue in the coming months too.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2021 is ₹1,12,020 crore of which CGST is ₹20,522 crore, SGST is ₹26,605 crore, IGST is ₹56,247 crore (including ₹26,884 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹8,646 crore (including ₹646 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹23,043 crore to CGST and ₹19,139 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled ₹24,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of August is ₹55,565 crore for CGST and ₹57,744 crore for the SGST.