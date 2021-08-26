Govt unlikely to trim GST on automobiles

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The government is unlikely to oblige any time soon the automobile industry’s demand for lowering the Goods & Services Tax (GST) for certain categories of vehicles.
Hinting at no immediate plans, a senior government official said the Centre had considered it some time back but now, with sales picking up and no inventory build-up on account of transition from BS-4 to BS-6 emission norms, it seems unlikely.
In fact, the Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had on Wednesday said the government is open to discussing a rate revision but did not commit to any move to cut.
“I would be very happy to engage with you to see what we can do even on (GST) tax rates, what is the tinkering we can do to see to it that certain (vehicle) segments get the encouragement they deserve,” Bajaj had said at a conference organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.
As on date, barring electric vehicles and ambulances, all automobiles attract GST between 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Then, there is a cess levied in the range of one to 22 per cent. Apart from this, State governments collect a road tax. The GST on electric vehicle is 5 per cent while that on ambulance has been cut to 12 per cent for the period up to September 30.
Exactly a year before, at a meeting organised by an industry chamber, responding to a question about the need for lowering the GST rate on two-wheelers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said this was indeed a good suggestion as this category is neither a luxury nor a sin good. However, the matter could not be taken up to the GST Council until now.
At the ongoing SIAM convention, the tax issue was one of key points of discussion.
“I don’t think the car industry would revive either with ICEs (internal combustion engines), CNG, biofuels or EVs unless we address the question of affordability of cars for the customer,” RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, had said.
He said the high-tax structure, and the additional costs to meet the new emission and safety norms have turned automobiles pricier, making them unaffordable for many.
Echoing, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said a two-wheeler, which is the basic mode of transportation for the country, is being taxed at 28 per cent GST, the highest level on a par with luxury products. The automobile industry, which provides direct and indirect employment to 30 million, has moved from importing and assembling to designing and making in India with both homegrown firms and MNCs making large investments in design infrastructure, he said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...