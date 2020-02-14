HUL tops list of ad spenders; Amazon Online India ranks second: Report

Eight new entrants have been added to the list of the Top 50 advertisers of India. This year, a rank newcomer has made it to the Top 5 list, according to the Pitch-Madison Advertising report.

The new kid on the block is fantasy sports platform Dream11, which ranked No. 3. The other new players (compared to 2018 list) are Oppo, Byju’s, Swiggy, BJP, MRF, Havells and Kia Motors.

The Top 50 advertisers tend to account for 33 per cent ( 35 per cent last year) of the advertising expenditure (ad expenditure). The top 10 advertisers continue to account for as much as 14 per cent (down from 16 per cent last year) of expenditure, and contribute to 43 per cent (46 per cent last year) of the Top 50 list.

While three out of the Top 10 advertisers are from the FMCG sector, others are from diverse categories like telecom, auto, e-commerce and consumer durables.

Top spenders

According to the Madison report, the top 5 spenders were Hindustan Unilever Ltd in the numero uno position with approximate spends of ₹3,200-3,500 crore. Amazon Online India ranked second with spends of ₹900-1,000 crore and the Dream11 Fantasy ranked third with spends amounting to ₹700-800 crore.

Sam Balsara, Madison World Chairman, said: “By the time an advertiser reaches rank 50, he is down from ₹3,500 crore to ₹100 crore.”

The Top 50 advertisers spend 78 per cent (up from 74 per cent last year) of their budgets on television and digital combined. This number is significant compared with total expenditure, wherein combined spends is 60 per cent.

Advertisers like Vini, Asian Paints, Coke, Apple, Hyundai and Amul gained ranks on the list, while Vodafone, Flipkart, Reckitt, Airtel, Honda and Emami’s ranks dropped.