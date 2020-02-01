Economy

IEX sees positives for natural gas pipeline, price discovery

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

Rajiv Srivastava, MD & CEO, IEX, says, "IEX welcomes the government's move to expand the natural gas pipeline grid and introduce reforms for transparent price discovery of natural gas. The emphatic focus on gas and renewable energy in Budget 2020 will enable the shift towards cleaner energy and also deliver on our commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

"At IEX, our priorities are aligned with the government. A few initiatives we plan to launch soon, such as India's first gas exchange, a green energy market, a real time market in electricity and longer duration contracts will enable us to further the government's energy agenda outlined in this budget," he said.

