Income Tax Dept trains officers to detect tax evasion in shell companies

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
The Income Tax Department continues to focus and enhance the skills of Assessing Officers (AO) to detect black money laundered through shell companies.
At the Direct Taxes Regional Training Institutes, AOs have been asked to look closely at books of accounts and income tax returns for current liabilities, loans and advances, which could be used for tax evasion.
A senior IT officer said that the department has asked the AOs to expand their outlook and not treat shell companies as mere money laundering entities that use penny stock route or have received cash deposit during demonetisation. The AOs will need to look closely as such companies use IT returns to confuse investigators.
The officer said the department has reiterated that AOs handling assessment of such companies must not perceive that a case is small based on Profit and Loss Account, which shows a very small amount as its income. Such AOs miss huge amounts of current liabilities, loans and advances that go without scrutiny in such companies.
In such cases, coordinated investigation of the transactions of all entities by various AOs would result in the detection of “unexplained credit” in the shell company books, which will help in effectively detecting tax evasions, said the officer.
The department has also stressed on improving quality of assessment orders for accuracy in tax assessments, reducing litigation and enhancing revenue of the Department.
“Just like the concept of the quality circle is ingrained in the minds of industrial managers on a regular basis. Quality assessment is being stressed as a mantra for the AOs,” said the officer.
The officer pointed out that in order to reduce the time gap between the conduct of search and seizure operations by the IT officers and conclusion of tax assessments, a time limit of only one month has been set. This is being communicated to all the personnel.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...