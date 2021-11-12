India, Australia negotiations on interim FTA speed up as Dec deadline approaches

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India and Australia are on track so far for signing an interim free trade agreement (FTA) next month with officials from both sides engaged in exchanging lists of demands and offers in the goods, services and investments sectors, a source has said.
“India is trying to get concessions on as many goods as possible in the interim agreement that in all likelihood will be signed next month. The focus is largely on areas where Indian businesses face tariffs and other barriers such as textiles, readymade garments automobiles and pharmaceuticals,” the source said.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan, in a meeting in New Delhi on September 30, set a target for concluding bilateral FTA talks by end of 2022 and have in place an interim agreement, also called early harvest package, by Christmas this year.
“After discussions between officials, both sides agreed that the interim agreement could include limited commitments in a number of areas such as goods, services, investment, government procurement, rules of origin, energy and standards,” the source said.
Intense discussions are on between officials from the two sides to give a final share to the interim package so that it is ready to be signed next month.
New Delhi is also trying to look for liberalisation in norms for visas for skilled workers. “We are hoping that we could work out something quickly for skilled workers movement for inclusion in the early harvest package,” the source said.
Australia wants India to trim or eliminate duties on a wide range of goods, including agriculture and dairy products, but New Delhi is treading carefully in the area. “We understand that we have to give concessions in some items in the area of agriculture but these have to be the ones where our local producers do not have a substantial interest. Larger market access could be granted in premium products,” the source added.
The Australian Minister had indicated that his country would want lower duties in wines and spirits too, but India may not want to give substantial commitments at least for the early harvest.
India was Australia’s seventh-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export market in 2020, driven by coal and international education, according to the Australian government. Bilateral trade in 2020-21 was at $12.29 billion.
India and Australia had started talks on a CECA in 2011, but the negotiations stopped in 2015. This was due to some disagreements between the two sides in areas such as market access for agriculture in India for Australian exports as well as more liberal visa rules in Australia for Indian professionals. Another reason for the stalling of bilateral talks was that the two sides also got engaged in the negotiations for the ambitious Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership pact, that India subsequently exited.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...