India comfortable with current crude oil price range: Pradhan

Why planes don’t fly like birds!
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
India is comfortable with the current crude oil price range, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said.
Speaking to reporters at the third India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Pradhan said, “Let’s accept the changing geo polity. These are the new normal. Price is now around $60 a barrel. It is going to range between $58 and $61 a barrel. This is a reality today and an assurance from a consuming country. A lot of crude oil is coming from North America to the global market,” Pradhan said.
“In today’s reality, there is a price band and it suits India,” he added.
Commenting on the domestic gas production and demand, Pradhan said, “By conventional assessment, some gas and oil fields will get depleted from the levels of today. The major change will be addition. BP-Reliance is going to produce natural gas in a big way after a long period in the KG Basin in the second quarter of the next calendar year. ONGC will be following them and has started producing a substantial amount in the Vashisht area. Vedanta is very aggressive on the Barmer field, now they will be producing gas.”
“All our reforms are primary centring around gas. So I am confident there will be a substantial growth in domestic gas production and there will be a substantial import of LNG,” he added. He said there will be a new regional gas price in the domestic market as more supplies meet the higher demand.
Responding to a query on the domestic gas price, Pradhan said, “The government has no business in price. It’s market driven.”
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
We profile the man who got the taxibot project to India in our series on people who have changed aviation
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...