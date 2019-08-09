India in US list of major illegal drug producing, transit countries

US President Donald Trump has designated India among the over 20 major drug transit or illicit drug producing countries.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, Trump said that a country’s presence on the list is not necessarily a reflection of its government’s counter-narcotic efforts or level of cooperation with the US.

The countries identified in the list are Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Trump said his administration has devoted unprecedented resources to combat the scourge of illicit drugs in the US, including by strengthening borders and expanding programs to prevent illicit drug use and aid the recovery and treatment of those who need it.

“We are making steady progress to turn the tide of our country’s drug epidemic, but more needs to be accomplished,” he said, adding that this includes further efforts beyond nation’s borders, by countries where dangerous illegal drugs originate.

He designated Bolivia and Venezuela as having failed demonstrably during the previous 12 months to adhere to their obligations under international counter narcotics agreements.

In Colombia, Trump said that President Ivan Duque has made early progress in rolling back the record-high coca cultivation and cocaine production levels inherited from his predecessor and in leading efforts to restart a Colombian-led aerial eradication program.

This progress needs to continue and expand, and US will work with Colombia to reach their joint 5-year goal to reduce coca cultivation and cocaine production by half by the end of 2023.