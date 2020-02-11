Economy

India Inc’s foreign investment jumps 40% to $2.10 bn in January

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Investments by Indian firms in foreign countries in January 2020 rose by nearly 40 per cent to $2.10 billion on a yearly basis, according to data by the RBI.

Indian companies had invested $1.47 billion in their overseas ventures in the same month a year ago.

Compared monthly, January investments were higher than $1.99 billion in December 2019, showed the RBI data on ‘Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI)’

Of the total capital invested by the India Inc in January this year, $793.82 million was in the form of equity capital, $368.55 came in as debt capital, while the rest $890.75 million was through the issuance of guarantee.

Among the major investors were Bharti Airtel Ltd which pumped in $247.5 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary (WoS) in Mauritius; Serum Institute of India $226.07 million in a WoS in the Netherlands and Allcargo Logistics $88.08 million in a wholly owned unit in Belgium.

Published on February 11, 2020
foreign direct investment
foreign investment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
New Deputy Chairmanfor VOC Port Trust