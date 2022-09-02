India moves forward with ‘green growth’, ‘green jobs’ mindset during ‘Amrit Kaal’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India is moving forward with the mindset of ‘green growth’ and ‘green jobs’ during ‘Amrit Kaal’. Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for key industrial projects worth ₹3,800 crore in Mangaluru on Friday, he said these projects show India’s priority on this matter.

Stating that India is moving ahead with the vision of green growth, he said the technologies used in MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd) are in sync with this objective.

It may be mentioned here that two projects of MRPL—BS-VI upgradation project and a desalination plant—were inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Friday. Executed at a cost of ₹1,829 crore on the MRPL premises, the BS-VI upgradation project is crucial for meeting the environmental targets India has chosen to meet in the days to come. Executed at a cost of ₹677 crore, the 30-MLD (million litres per day) desalination plant converts seawater into the water required for the refinery processes, reducing the dependence on fresh water sources.

Modi said India is now focussing on the development on state-of-the-art infrastructure in every spehere of activities, as modern infrastructure is the road to a developed nation. He said India can create new jobs and new opportunities through infrastructure development.

Various initiatives

Referring to the success of various initiatives such as Make in India and export growth in several sectors, he said the development of infrastructure is crucial for this. India is developing its infrastructure to support this growth.

The country is building world class infrastructure at every corner. While the Sagarmala project is helping India strengthen its coastal infrastructure, the Bharatmala project is helping improve road infrastructure.

Terming the port-led development as an important pillar in India’s growth story, he said this has led to the doubling of port capacity in the country in the past eight years.

Under PM Gati Shakti, the country is working on over 250 road and rail projects that will help in seamless port connectivity, leading to enhanced ease of doing business in coastal regions.

A majority of electrification of the Railways in Karnataka has also been done in the last eight years, he said.

Modern infrastructure

Stating that now Indians aspire for modern infrastructure, he said now many people in different towns want metro-rail kind of infrastructure. The number of cities with metro facilities has increased fourfold in the last eight years.

The Prime Minister said 6 lakh km optical fibre is being implemented in the country to connect gram panchayats with digital network, and the implementation of 5G network will bring a new revolution in digital connectivity.

He said the Government has introduced many initiatives such as BHIM-UPI, and this technology is attracting the attention of other countries. The new initiatives like this and others are ensuring the aspirations of all citizens are fulfilled and the country can move towards a ‘New India’ in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, he said.

Referring to the recent GDP numbers, he said India made ₹50 lakh crore worth of total exports despite several global disruptions. This shows how the decisions taken by the Government during the Covid crisis helped India grow, he said.

Stating that the impact of PLI schemes can be witnessed in the manufacturing sector, he said the rapid increase in mobile and electronics manufacturing is a great example in this regard.