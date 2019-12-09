Economy

India moves up one rank 129 in human development index

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In India, 27.1 crore people were lifted out of poverty from 2005-06 to 2015-16, UNDP India resident representative Shoko Noda said.

India ranked 130 last year. The steady progress was due to nearly three decades of rapid development, which had seen a dramatic reduction in absolute poverty, along with gains in life expectancy, education, and access to health care, she said.

As per the HDI, no other region had experienced such rapid human development progress.

South Asia was the fastest growing region witnessing 46 per cent growth during 1990-2018, followed by East Asia and the Pacific at 43 per cent.

Published on December 09, 2019
Human Development Index
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delay in salaries, business downturn main reasons for loan defaults in 2019: Survey