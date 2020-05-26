Economy

India Ratings estimates States to borrow ₹8.25-lakh cr in FY2020-21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

bl14_bmkrk_PSBs+BL14_RUPEE.jpg.jpg

States’ deficit now seen at 4.5%

With conditional provisions to borrow more, States’ borrowing is estimated at ₹8.25 lakh crore, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said on Tuesday. This estimate is based on the budget projection of 20 large States, which account for nearly 86 per cent of total revenue projections of all States together.

The agency expects the aggregate fiscal deficit of States to now rise to 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in current fiscal as against earlier forecast of 3 per cent.

This whole estimation has factored additional fiscal space provided by the Centre by enhancing borrowing limits of States to 5 per cent from 3 per cent for current fiscal only. The States’ net borrowing ceiling for current fiscal is ₹6.41-lakh crore, based on 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) 75 per cent thereof was authorised to them in March itself and timing is left to the States. So far, States have borrowed only 14 per cent of the limit authorised. Still, as States made a request to enhance the limit, Centre agreed. This will give States extra resources of ₹4.28 lakh crore.

According to Ind-Ra, the pressure on State governments to provide support to households and businesses through fiscal stimulus measures is set to increase. Like many countries across the globe, India has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and it has come at a time when the country was already facing a broad-based economic slowdown, with revenues of both the Central and State governments under pressure.

The agency has evaluated the revised estimates (RE) for FY20 and FY21 budget estimates (BE) of 20 States. Since these States presented their budgets before the Covid-induced lockdown, the nominal GSDP growth projected for FY20 by respective State governments is mostly upwards of 10 per cent, which in agency’s opinion is aggressive and unlikely to be realised.

State governments were already faced with a lower-than-budgeted share in Central taxes and subdued own revenue growth, when the 21-day economic lockdown was imposed from March 25. States, in all likelihood, will face significant slippages from the FY21BE. The extent of slippage would vary depending on the pace at which economic activity limps back to life. Despite the relaxation in Covid-19 related restrictions in mid-May, the revenue balance of States in FY21 is set to worsen, particularly for those which already run sizeable revenue deficits.

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
government bonds
government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spices exporters welcome move to ban 27 insecticides
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.