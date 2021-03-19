India received $232.4 b in PE-VC investments during 2011-2020

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The cumulative value of private equity and venture capital investments in the country between 2011 and 2020 totalled $232.4 billion, which is more than twice the value recorded during the preceding decade.
The past decade (2011-2020) also saw Indian PE-VC industry come of age and into the mainstream, and witnessed many structural shifts including changes in the investor mix, deal type, deal size and sectors, according to a report by Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association and EY (IVCA-EY).
“The year 2020 was a defining year that saw the impact of the pandemic, digital acceleration and spotlight on policies on pharmaceuticals, healthcare, infrastructure and manufacturing. Notwithstanding the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, the Indian PE-VC ecosystem has only become more resilient and better at finding newer opportunities bringing in much needed capital into the country; it is the single largest source of much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),” Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson, IVCA and Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd, said.
“PE-VC backed companies are helping the cause of nation building by bringing in new business models, creating new jobs, backing entrepreneurs, and helping fund financial inclusion, better infrastructure, increase renewable energy and promote capital efficiency in the Indian economy,” she said, adding, during the past decade, Indian PE-VC investments grew in dollar value to $47.5 billion in 2020, from $8.4 billion in 2010.
A large part of the funds invested was sourced from globally fungible pools of capital managed by international General Partners (GP) as only $58.2 billion of India dedicated funds were raised between 2011 and 2020. This is about 25 per cent of the PE-VC investments of $232.4 billion invested during this period.
“The decade was a pivotal one for the Indian PE-VC industry during which it grew from a nascent asset class to a mature ecosystem, crossing many significant milestones. In this decade, PE-VC investments grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 19 per cent aggregating to a total of $232.4 billion. A major portion of these investments came in the last four years, accounting for 68 per cent of all the PE/VC investments made during the decade,” Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader for Private Equity Services, EY, said.
Based on the strong foundation laid in the previous decade, the Indian PE-VC industry is expected to grow further as large global Limited Partners (LP) increase their allocations towards the emerging markets in general and India in particular.
Additional factors like a ‘reform oriented’ government, implementation of business-friendly policies, emergence of new investment structures like InvITs, REITS and SPACs as well as a thriving start-up ecosystem are expected to enhance India’s status as an attractive destination for PE-VC capital, the report said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...