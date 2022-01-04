India-UK FTA may include chapter on gender equality in trade

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Issues around gender equality in trade and women’s economic empowerment are likely to feature for the first time in a bilateral trade agreement being negotiated by India. The UK is insisting on a chapter on gender issues in the proposed India-UK free trade pact and New Delhi is willing to participate as long as it does not lead to greater market access commitments, according to a source.
“While India is open to exploring ways to ensure women too can take advantage of free trade pacts being negotiated, it will not allow gender to be used as a tool to gain back door market access or restrict trade,” a person close to the matter told BusinessLine.
Since this will be the first time that India includes gender issues in an FTA, there is a lot of exploratory work to be done. “Commerce Department officials are studying what gender issues in trade imply for trade agreements. They are looking at existing arrangements around the world and studying various models,” the source added.
India and the UK, at present, are working on an early harvest pact including a few items, which will subsequently be expanded into a comprehensive agreement with various components such as goods, services, investments, e-commerce and government procurement.
Interestingly, India is not part of a plurilateral initiative at the WTO on a non-binding declaration that sought women’s economic empowerment by speedily removing barriers to trade. New Delhi has refused to be part of the exercise as it concerned that the developed world could use its high standards on gender equity to create barriers for trade from developing nations.
Some civil society organisations opposing the initiative also fear that the non-binding declaration could be the first step towards eventual binding commitments.
Also read: Gender pay gap increased during the Covid-19 pandemic: Study
“India will support inclusion of gender perspective in its FTAs as long as the incorporated measures for empowering women are transparent in their intention,” the source said.
The UK has included a chapter on gender equality in its recent FTA with Australia which is acting as a guide for India. Under the pact, the two agreed to undertake cooperation activities to support women workers, business owners and entrepreneurs to access full benefits and opportunities created by the pact.
The two countries also plan to exchange information, experiences and evidence relating to programmes and initiatives aimed at improving the access of women to markets, technology and financing and promoting equal opportunities for women in the workplace, including workplace flexibility.
The UK and Australia also agreed to cooperate and exchange information on the integration of gender in approaches to data collection, analysis and monitoring including conducting gender analysis of trade policies.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...