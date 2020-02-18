Indian Pharma industry has only 2-3 months stock of Chinese APIs

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Describing the situation in terms of raw material import from China as “grim,” India Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) said the Indian Pharma Industry has enough stocks of active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs) for two to three months only.
Speaking on the sidelines of BioAsia 2020, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said they were in touch with the Centre, seeking faster environmental clearances for some of the API manufacturing units so that dependence on China was reduced.
According to Jain, India imports ₹17,000 crore worth of APIs from the Novel Coronavirus-hit nation.
“It is a very critical and serious situation. No one has got the full predictability of what is happening. We have inventories for two to three months,” Jain said.
“What we are trying to do is work with the government to see the environmental clearances can be given faster wherever there are issues, so that they (the APIs which are being imported from China) can be manufactured in India and we can have alternate source of supplies,” he said.
Jain said as such China has extended Lunar holidays in that country and the situation may ease from March first week.
“If we start having the supplies from first week of March (from China), we should be able to come out of the problem.
However, it is very difficult to predict whether situation improves. We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis, he added.
Replying to a query, he said the Indian Pharma industry may also consider some of the European destinations for API supplies.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...