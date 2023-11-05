India's power consumption grew 9.4 per cent to around 984.39 billion units in the April-October period this fiscal compared to a year ago mainly due to improvement in economic activities and weather conditions.

Power consumption in the April-October period in fiscal year 2022-23 was 899.95 billion units, according to Power Ministry data.

Another indicator, peak power demand, was also higher at nearly 241 GW during the April-October period this fiscal against 215.88 GW in the same period in 2022.

The country's power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 138.94 billion units (BU) in October, showing a surge in electricity demand due to festivities and increased economic activities.

In the same month a year ago, power consumption stood at 113.94 BU, higher than 112.79 billion units recorded in October 2021, as per government data.

A spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said, "In the last couple of months, electricity consumption has gone up substantially."

In October 2023, the power consumption in Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Ltd area of operation went up by around 10.16 per cent to 845 MUs ( million units), compared to 767 MUs in October 2022.

"The demand has remained higher mainly due to delays in winter onset this year. The festive activities in the month of October have also contributed to the demand phenomena," the spokesperson explained.

However, the spokesperson stated that due to mild summer this year, the electricity consumption during April-May was substantially lower in comparison to the same period last year.

The spokesperson pointed out that the demand started inching up since July due to extreme humid conditions.

The Power Ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August. In September this year, it was nearly 241 GW.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall.

They said power consumption grew in August and September, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

They stated that the double-digit growth in power consumption in the month of October reflects the impact of festivities and better economic activities.

There were festivals of Navratri, Durga Puja and Dusshera in October.

The experts are of the view that power consumption growth will remain steady in coming months due to festivities and improvement in economic activities.