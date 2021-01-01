Economy

Indigo reports its servers hacked in December

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

The airline said “possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms”

India’s biggest airline Indigo said that some of its servers were hacked in December. The company did not disclose the details of who hacked the data servers or what kind of data has been stolen.

“We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact,” Indigo said in a statement late on Thursday.

“There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms. We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail,” it added.

This adds to the growing number of data breaches in India. Recently online grocery delivery firm BigBasket had also reported breach of customer data.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) told the Parliament in September that Indian citizens, commercial and legal entities faced almost 7 lakh cyber attacks till August, 2020.

IndiGo
