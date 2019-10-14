Investments in the energy sector in India recorded second highest growth in the world: Dharmendra Pradhan

Investments in India’s energy sector are among the highest in the world , according to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

“We have taken several measures to overhaul the hydrocarbon policy framework to ensure investor friendly environment. International Energy Agency in its latest report noted that during the period 2015 to 2018, investments in the energy sector in India had recorded the second highest growth in the world,” Pradhan said at the opening ceremony of India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

“Today India is 6th largest economy in the world and the 3rd largest energy consumer after US and China. India will be the key driver of global energy demand in the coming decades,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan also reiterated the target to transform India from the current 2.8 trillion economy to a five trillion dollar economy by 2024.